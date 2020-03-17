Boston Scientifc Looks to Continue to Trade Below its Annual-Low Share Price Today

Boston Scientifc (NYSE:BSX) traded today at a new 52-week low of $26.59. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 1.4 million shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 10.9 million shares.

Boston Scientifc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $46.62 and the current low of $26.59 and are currently at $26.94 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.1% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.3%.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices. The Company's products are used in interventional cardiology, cardiac rhythm management, peripheral interventions, electrophysiology, neurovascular intervention, endoscopy, urology, gynecology, and neuromodulation.

Boston Scientifc has overhead space with shares priced $26.94, or 17.3% below the average consensus analyst price target of $32.57. Boston Scientifc shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $41.08 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $41.73.

