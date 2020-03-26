Boston Scientifc Bullish Moving Average Crossover Alert (BSX)

Today, shares of Boston Scientifc (NYSE:BSX) have advanced above their 10-day MA of $28.36 on a volume of 2.2 million shares. This may provide swing traders with an opportunity for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

Over the past year, Boston Scientifc has traded in a range of $24.10 to $46.62 and is now at $29.92, 24% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.7% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.5%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Boston Scientifc on January 14th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $42.24. Since that call, shares of Boston Scientifc have fallen 29.2%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.