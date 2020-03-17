Boston Propertie: New 52-Week Low Set Today (BXP)

Shares of Boston Propertie (NYSE:BXP) traded at a new 52-week low today of $94.24. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 233,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 898,000 shares.

Boston Propertie share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $147.83 and the current low of $94.24 and are currently at $98.08 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.1%.

Boston Propertie (NYSE:BXP) has potential upside of 36.4% based on a current price of $98.08 and analysts' consensus price target of $133.75. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $133.70 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $137.29.

Boston Properties, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. The Company owns, manages, and develops office properties in the United States, with a significant presence in Boston, Washington, D.C., Midtown Manhattan, and San Francisco.

