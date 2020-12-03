Borgwarner Inc: New 52-Week Low Set Today (BWA)

Borgwarner Inc (NYSE:BWA) traded today at a new 52-week low of $23.25. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 160,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 4.3 million shares.

BorgWarner, Inc. supplies engineered systems and components, primarily for automotive powertrain applications. The Company's products are manufactured and sold worldwide, primarily to original equipment manufacturers of passenger cars, sport utility vehicles, and light trucks. BorgWarner operates manufacturing facilities in North America, Europe, and Asia.

Over the past year, Borgwarner Inchas traded in a range of $23.25 to $46.60 and are now at $25.37. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.7% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.3%.

Potential upside of 126.4% exists for Borgwarner Inc, based on a current level of $25.37 and analysts' average consensus price target of $57.44. Borgwarner Inc shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $36.02 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $38.38.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Borgwarner Inc and will alert subscribers who have BWA in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.