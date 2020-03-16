Borgwarner Inc: The Losing Streak Continues (BWA)

Borgwarner Inc (NYSE:BWA) traded today at a new 52-week low of $23.04. So far today approximately 78,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 3.9 million shares.

Borgwarner Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $46.60 and the current low of $23.04 and are currently at $23.84 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.7%.

There is potential upside of 140.9% for shares of Borgwarner Inc based on a current price of $23.84 and an average consensus analyst price target of $57.44. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $35.29 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $38.27.

BorgWarner, Inc. supplies engineered systems and components, primarily for automotive powertrain applications. The Company's products are manufactured and sold worldwide, primarily to original equipment manufacturers of passenger cars, sport utility vehicles, and light trucks. BorgWarner operates manufacturing facilities in North America, Europe, and Asia.

