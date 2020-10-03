Booz Allen Hamil Bearish Moving Average Crossover Alert (BAH)

Booz Allen Hamil (NYSE:BAH) crossed under its 10-day moving average of $74.06 on a volume of 156K shares. Swing traders may find an opportunity for a short position, as such a crossover often suggests lower prices in the near term.

Over the past year, Booz Allen Hamil has traded in a range of $53.50 to $82.00 and is now at $73.52, 37% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.31% higher and 0.30% higher over the past week, respectively.

