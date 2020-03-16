Boeing Co/The: New 52-Week Low Set Today (BA)

Shares of Boeing Co/The (NYSE:BA) traded at a new 52-week low today of $149.42. So far today approximately 312,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 8.5 million shares.

Boeing Co/The (NYSE:BA) has potential upside of 134.2% based on a current price of $170.20 and analysts' consensus price target of $398.62. Boeing Co/The shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $307.52 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $343.97.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Boeing Co/The have traded between the current low of $149.42 and a high of $402.67 and are now at $170.20. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 4.2% while the 200-day MA has slid 1.1%.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets commercial jet aircraft, as well as provides related support services to the commercial airline industry worldwide. The Company also researches, develops, produces, modifies, and supports information, space, and defense systems, including military aircraft, helicopters and space and missile systems.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Boeing Co/The and will alert subscribers who have BA in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.