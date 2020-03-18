Boeing Co/The: The Losing Streak Continues (BA)

Shares of Boeing Co/The (NYSE:BA) traded today at $99.55, breaking its 52-week low. So far today approximately 4.4 million shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 9.7 million shares.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets commercial jet aircraft, as well as provides related support services to the commercial airline industry worldwide. The Company also researches, develops, produces, modifies, and supports information, space, and defense systems, including military aircraft, helicopters and space and missile systems.

Boeing Co/The (NYSE:BA) has potential upside of 295.8% based on a current price of $100.71 and analysts' consensus price target of $398.62. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $299.26 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $341.75.

In the past 52 weeks, Boeing Co/The share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $99.55 and a high of $398.66 and are now at $100.71. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.9% lower and 3.66% lower over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Boeing Co/The and will alert subscribers who have BA in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.