Boeing Co/The Looks to Continue to Trade Below its Annual-Low Share Price Today

Shares of Boeing Co/The (NYSE:BA) traded at a new 52-week low today of $213.29. Approximately 3 million shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 6.8 million shares.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets commercial jet aircraft, as well as provides related support services to the commercial airline industry worldwide. The Company also researches, develops, produces, modifies, and supports information, space, and defense systems, including military aircraft, helicopters and space and missile systems.

There is potential upside of 85.5% for shares of Boeing Co/The based on a current price of $214.90 and an average consensus analyst price target of $398.62. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $316.88 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $346.69.

In the past 52 weeks, Boeing Co/The share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $213.29 and a high of $402.67 and are now at $214.90. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.7%.

