Blackrock Inc: New 52-Week Low Set Today (BLK)

Shares of Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) traded at a new 52-week low today of $346.45. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 60,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 914,000 shares.

BlackRock, Inc. provides investment management services to institutional clients and to retail investors through various investment vehicles. The Company manages funds, as well as offers risk management services. BlackRock serves governments, companies, and foundations worldwide.

In the past 52 weeks, Blackrock Inc share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $346.45 and a high of $576.81 and are now at $346.80. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.4% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) has potential upside of 75.1% based on a current price of $346.80 and analysts' consensus price target of $607.38. Blackrock Inc shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $471.92 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $510.27.

