Blackrock Inc Bullish Moving Average Crossover Alert (BLK)

Today, shares of Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) have crossed bullishly above their 10-day moving average of $424.83 on a volume of 135K shares. This may provide short-term investors a chance for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

In the past 52 weeks, Blackrock Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $323.98 and a high of $576.81 and are now at $439.55, 36% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.1% lower and 2.16% lower over the past week, respectively.

