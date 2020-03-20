Blackrock Inc Bearish Moving Average Crossover Alert (BLK)

Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) crossed under its 10-day moving average of $401.88 on a volume of 112K shares. This may provide short-term investors a chance for a short position, as such a crossover often suggests lower prices in the near term.

Over the past year, Blackrock Inc has traded in a range of $323.98 to $576.81 and is now at $382.48, 18% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 2%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Blackrock Inc and will alert subscribers who have BLK in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.