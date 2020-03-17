Black Hills Corp Looks to Continue to Trade Below its Annual-Low Share Price Today

Shares of Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) traded today at $54.43, breaking its 52-week low. Approximately 52,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 412,000 shares.

Black Hills Corporation is a diversified energy company. The Company generates wholesale electricity, produce natural gas, oil and coal, and market energy. Black Hills serves customers in Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Black Hills Corp have traded between the current low of $54.43 and a high of $87.12 and are now at $56.03. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.2%.

There is potential upside of 7.8% for shares of Black Hills Corp based on a current price of $56.03 and an average consensus analyst price target of $60.40. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $77.98 and subsequent resistance at its 50-day MA of $79.46.

