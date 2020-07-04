B&G Foods Inc Bearish Moving Average Crossover Alert (BGS)

B&G Foods Inc (NYSE:BGS) crossed under its 10-day moving average of $17.22 on a volume of 278K shares. This may provide swing traders with an opportunity for a short position, as such a crossover often suggests lower prices in the near term.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of B&G Foods Inc have traded between a low of $10.39 and a high of $26.13 and are now at $16.80, which is 62% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.8% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.1%.

