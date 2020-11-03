B&G Foods Inc Bearish Moving Average Crossover Alert (BGS)

B&G Foods Inc (NYSE:BGS) crossed under its 10-day moving average of $15.79 on a volume of 265K shares. Swing traders may find an opportunity for a short position, as such a crossover often suggests lower prices in the near term.

B&G Foods Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $26.13 and a 52-week low of $12.70 and are now trading 23% above that low price at $15.67 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.8% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.5%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in B&G Foods Inc. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of B&G Foods Inc in search of a potential trend change.