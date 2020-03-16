Berry Global Gro: The Losing Streak Continues (BERY)

Berry Global Gro (NYSE:BERY) traded at a new 52-week low today of $26.33. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 114,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 2 million shares.

In the past 52 weeks, Berry Global Gro share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $26.33 and a high of $59.16 and are now at $26.74. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.98% lower and 3.8% lower over the past week, respectively.

Berry Global Group, Inc. manufactures plastic products and containers. The Company produces plastic films, medical specialties, closures, overcaps, tapes, tubes, bottles, drink cups, lids, and trash bags. Berry Global Group serves customers worldwide.

Potential upside of 145.8% exists for Berry Global Gro, based on a current level of $26.74 and analysts' average consensus price target of $65.73. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $42.09 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $44.25.

