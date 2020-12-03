Berry Global Gro: The Losing Streak Continues (BERY)

Berry Global Gro (NYSE:BERY) traded at a new 52-week low today of $26.96. So far today approximately 96,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 1.8 million shares.

Berry Global Group, Inc. manufactures plastic products and containers. The Company produces plastic films, medical specialties, closures, overcaps, tapes, tubes, bottles, drink cups, lids, and trash bags. Berry Global Group serves customers worldwide.

There is potential upside of 133.7% for shares of Berry Global Gro based on a current price of $28.13 and an average consensus analyst price target of $65.73. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $42.82 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $44.44.

In the past 52 weeks, Berry Global Gro share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $26.96 and a high of $59.16 and are now at $28.13. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.1%.

