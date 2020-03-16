Bed Bath &Beyond: The Losing Streak Continues (BBBY)

Shares of Bed Bath &Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) traded today at $5.68, breaking its 52-week low. Approximately 1.3 million shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 11.4 million shares.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. operates a nationwide chain of retail stores. The Company, through its retail stores, sells a wide assortment of merchandise principally including domestic merchandise and home furnishings, as well as food, giftware, health and beauty care items, and infant and toddler merchandise.

Bed Bath &Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) has potential upside of 203.8% based on a current price of $5.85 and analysts' consensus price target of $17.77. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $12.22 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $13.26.

In the past 52 weeks, Bed Bath &Beyond share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $5.68 and a high of $19.57 and are now at $5.85. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 6.7%.

