Becton Dickinson Bullish Moving Average Crossover Alert (BDX)

Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) crossed over its 10-day moving average of $218.78 on a volume of 183K shares. This may provide short-term investors a chance for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

In the past 52 weeks, Becton Dickinson share prices have been bracketed by a low of $197.75 and a high of $286.72 and are now at $220.48, 11% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.6% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.3%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Becton Dickinson on February 7th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $249.10. Since that call, shares of Becton Dickinson have fallen 13.1%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.