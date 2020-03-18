Bearish Moving Average Cross by Xilinx Inc (XLNX)

Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) crossed under its 10-day moving average of $75.21 on a volume of 224K shares. This may provide short-term investors a chance for a short position, as such a crossover often suggests lower prices in the near term.

Over the past year, Xilinx Inc has traded in a range of $67.68 to $141.60 and is now at $74.33, 10% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.7% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.4%.

