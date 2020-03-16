Bearish Moving Average Cross by Western Union (WU)

Western Union (NYSE:WU) crossed under its 10-day moving average of $21.85 on a volume of 252K shares. This may provide short-term investors a chance for a short position, as such a crossover often suggests lower prices in the near term.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Western Union have traded between a low of $17.93 and a high of $28.44 and are now at $20.19, which is 13% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.2%.

