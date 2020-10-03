Bearish Moving Average Cross by Waste Management (WM)

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) crossed under its 10-day moving average of $116.44 on a volume of 127K shares. Swing traders may find an opportunity for a short position, as such a crossover often suggests lower prices in the near term.

Waste Management share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $126.79 and a 52-week low of $97.55 and are now trading 17% above that low price at $114.00 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.2%.

