Bearish Moving Average Cross by Vertex Pharm (VRTX)

Today, shares of Vertex Pharm (NASDAQ:VRTX) have fallen below their 10-day MA of $214.84 on a volume of 340K shares. This may provide short-term investors a chance for a short position, as such a crossover often suggests lower prices in the near term.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Vertex Pharm have traded between a low of $163.68 and a high of $249.85 and are now at $214.55, which is 31% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.41% higher and 0.38% lower over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Vertex Pharm. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Vertex Pharm in search of a potential trend change.