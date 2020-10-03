Bearish Moving Average Cross by Verisk Analyti (VRSK)

Verisk Analyti (NASDAQ:VRSK) shares have crossed bearishly below their 10-day moving average of $161.17 on a volume of 185K shares. This may provide short-term investors a chance for a short position, as such a crossover often suggests lower prices in the near term.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Verisk Analyti have traded between a low of $125.52 and a high of $171.73 and are now at $150.57, which is 20% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.17% higher and 0.41% higher over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Verisk Analyti. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Verisk Analyti in search of a potential trend change.