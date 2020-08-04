Bearish Moving Average Cross by United Natural (UNFI)

Today, shares of United Natural (NASDAQ:UNFI) have fallen below their 10-day MA of $9.16 on a volume of 429K shares. Swing traders may find an opportunity for a short position, as such a crossover often suggests lower prices in the near term.

United Natural share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $13.92 and a 52-week low of $5.00 and are now trading 80% above that low price at $8.99 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.7%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of United Natural on March 11th, 2020 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $7.20. Since that recommendation, shares of United Natural have risen 24.9%. We continue to monitor UNFI for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.