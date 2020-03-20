Bearish Moving Average Cross by Trinity Industri (TRN)

Trinity Industri (NYSE:TRN) crossed under its 10-day moving average of $16.97 on a volume of 198K shares. This may provide short-term investors a chance for a short position, as such a crossover often suggests lower prices in the near term.

Over the past year, Trinity Industri has traded in a range of $15.22 to $24.64 and is now at $16.83, 11% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.3%.

