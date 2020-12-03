Bearish Moving Average Cross by Teradata Corp (TDC)

Today, shares of Teradata Corp (NYSE:TDC) have crossed bearishly below their 10-day moving average of $20.38 on a volume of 207K shares. This may provide short-term investors a chance for a short position, as such a crossover often suggests lower prices in the near term.

Teradata Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $48.43 and the current low of $18.34 and are currently at $18.48 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.8% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.6%.

