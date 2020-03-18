Bearish Moving Average Cross by Target Corp (TGT)

Today, shares of Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) have fallen below their 10-day MA of $101.95 on a volume of 305K shares. Swing traders may find an opportunity for a short position, as such a crossover often suggests lower prices in the near term.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Target Corp have traded between a low of $70.03 and a high of $130.24 and are now at $99.21, which is 42% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.4%.

