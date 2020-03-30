Bearish Moving Average Cross by Targa Resources (TRGP)

Today, shares of Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) have crossed bearishly below their 10-day moving average of $6.88 on a volume of 923K shares. Swing traders may find an opportunity for a short position, as such a crossover often suggests lower prices in the near term.

In the past 52 weeks, Targa Resources share prices have been bracketed by a low of $3.66 and a high of $43.47 and are now at $5.58, 52% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 2.17% lower and 10.36% lower over the past week, respectively.

