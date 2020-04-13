Bearish Moving Average Cross by Take-Two Interac (TTWO)

Today, shares of Take-Two Interac (NASDAQ:TTWO) have fallen below their 10-day MA of $118.94 on a volume of 307K shares. This may provide short-term investors a chance for a short position, as such a crossover often suggests lower prices in the near term.

Take-Two Interac share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $135.70 and a 52-week low of $87.97 and are now trading 34% above that low price at $118.30 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.4% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Take-Two Interac. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Take-Two Interac in search of a potential trend change.