Bearish Moving Average Cross by T Rowe Price Grp (TROW)

T Rowe Price Grp (NASDAQ:TROW) crossed under its 10-day moving average of $106.67 on a volume of 170K shares. Swing traders may find an opportunity for a short position, as such a crossover often suggests lower prices in the near term.

In the past 52 weeks, T Rowe Price Grp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $88.30 and a high of $139.82 and are now at $101.26, 15% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.9%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of T Rowe Price Grp on February 24th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $131.90. Since that call, shares of T Rowe Price Grp have fallen 18.0%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.