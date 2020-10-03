Bearish Moving Average Cross by Southern Co (SO)

Today, shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) have crossed bearishly below their 10-day moving average of $64.69 on a volume of 370K shares. Swing traders may find an opportunity for a short position, as such a crossover often suggests lower prices in the near term.

Over the past year, Southern Co has traded in a range of $50.77 to $71.10 and is now at $63.02, 24% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.2%.

