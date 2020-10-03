Bearish Moving Average Cross by Realty Income (O)

Today, shares of Realty Income (NYSE:O) have crossed bearishly below their 10-day moving average of $75.66 on a volume of 156K shares. This may provide short-term investors a chance for a short position, as such a crossover often suggests lower prices in the near term.

Realty Income share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $84.92 and a 52-week low of $66.21 and are now trading 13% above that low price at $74.93 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.14% higher and 0.28% higher over the past week, respectively.

