Bearish Moving Average Cross by Pub Serv Enterp (PEG)

Today, shares of Pub Serv Enterp (NYSE:PEG) have crossed bearishly below their 10-day moving average of $53.59 on a volume of 272K shares. This may provide short-term investors a chance for a short position, as such a crossover often suggests lower prices in the near term.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Pub Serv Enterp have traded between a low of $50.14 and a high of $63.88 and are now at $51.87, which is 3% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.19% lower and 0.55% lower over the past week, respectively.

