Bearish Moving Average Cross by Progressive Corp (PGR)

Today, shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) have crossed bearishly below their 10-day moving average of $75.89 on a volume of 183K shares. Swing traders may find an opportunity for a short position, as such a crossover often suggests lower prices in the near term.

In the past 52 weeks, Progressive Corp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $66.59 and a high of $84.96 and are now at $72.69, 9% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.2%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Progressive Corp and will alert subscribers who have PGR in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.