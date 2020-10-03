Bearish Moving Average Cross by Polaris Inds (PII)

Today, shares of Polaris Inds (NYSE:PII) have crossed bearishly below their 10-day moving average of $84.03 on a volume of 112K shares. This may provide swing traders with an opportunity for a short position, as such a crossover often suggests lower prices in the near term.

Over the past year, Polaris Indshas traded in a range of $72.99 to $104.37 and are now at $74.63. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.2%.

