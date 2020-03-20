Bearish Moving Average Cross by Perrigo Co Plc (PRGO)

Today, shares of Perrigo Co Plc (NYSE:PRGO) have crossed bearishly below their 10-day moving average of $46.21 on a volume of 129K shares. This may provide swing traders with an opportunity for a short position, as such a crossover often suggests lower prices in the near term.

Over the past year, Perrigo Co Plc has traded in a range of $40.17 to $63.86 and is now at $44.06, 10% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.6% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

