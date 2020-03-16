Bearish Moving Average Cross by Pdc Energy Inc (PDCE)

Today, shares of Pdc Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) have crossed bearishly below their 10-day moving average of $12.36 on a volume of 332K shares. This may provide short-term investors a chance for a short position, as such a crossover often suggests lower prices in the near term.

In the past 52 weeks, Pdc Energy Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $5.41 and a high of $47.29 and are now at $7.82, 44% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 2.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 7.3%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Pdc Energy Inc and will alert subscribers who have PDCE in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.