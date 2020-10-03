Bearish Moving Average Cross by Paypal Holdings (PYPL)

Today, shares of Paypal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL) have fallen below their 10-day MA of $110.21 on a volume of 646K shares. This may provide short-term investors a chance for a short position, as such a crossover often suggests lower prices in the near term.

In the past 52 weeks, Paypal Holdings share prices have been bracketed by a low of $94.77 and a high of $124.45 and are now at $105.27, 11% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

