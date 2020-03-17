Bearish Moving Average Cross by Paccar Inc (PCAR)

Today, shares of Paccar Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) have crossed bearishly below their 10-day moving average of $63.38 on a volume of 581K shares. Swing traders may find an opportunity for a short position, as such a crossover often suggests lower prices in the near term.

Paccar Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $83.41 and a 52-week low of $57.27 and are now trading 4% above that low price at $59.42 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.5%.

