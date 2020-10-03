Bearish Moving Average Cross by Old Repub Intl (ORI)

Old Repub Intl (NYSE:ORI) shares have crossed bearishly below their 10-day moving average of $20.54 on a volume of 114K shares. Swing traders may find an opportunity for a short position, as such a crossover often suggests lower prices in the near term.

Old Repub Intl share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $23.98 and the current low of $18.63 and are currently at $18.91 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.5%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Old Repub Intl and will alert subscribers who have ORI in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.