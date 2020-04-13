Bearish Moving Average Cross by Old Dominion Frt (ODFL)

Old Dominion Frt (NASDAQ:ODFL) crossed under its 10-day moving average of $132.23 on a volume of 128K shares. This may provide swing traders with an opportunity for a short position, as such a crossover often suggests lower prices in the near term.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Old Dominion Frt have traded between a low of $119.01 and a high of $340.82 and are now at $130.34, which is 10% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 4.9% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.6%.

