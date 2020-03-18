Bearish Moving Average Cross by Ny Comm Bancorp (NYCB)

Ny Comm Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) crossed under its 10-day moving average of $10.75 on a volume of 370K shares. This may provide short-term investors a chance for a short position, as such a crossover often suggests lower prices in the near term.

In the past 52 weeks, Ny Comm Bancorp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $8.76 and a high of $13.79 and are now at $10.45, 19% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.7%.

