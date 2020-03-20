Bearish Moving Average Cross by Nielsen Holdings (NLSN)

Nielsen Holdings (NYSE:NLSN) shares have crossed bearishly below their 10-day moving average of $15.17 on a volume of 575K shares. This may provide short-term investors a chance for a short position, as such a crossover often suggests lower prices in the near term.

In the past 52 weeks, Nielsen Holdings share prices have been bracketed by a low of $12.81 and a high of $27.57 and are now at $14.83, 16% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.9% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.7%.

