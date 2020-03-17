Bearish Moving Average Cross by Murphy Usa Inc (MUSA)

Today, shares of Murphy Usa Inc (NYSE:MUSA) have fallen below their 10-day MA of $103.07 on a volume of 124K shares. This may provide swing traders with an opportunity for a short position, as such a crossover often suggests lower prices in the near term.

In the past 52 weeks, Murphy Usa Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $79.50 and a high of $121.24 and are now at $94.77, 19% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.23% higher and 1.06% lower over the past week, respectively.

