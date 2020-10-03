Bearish Moving Average Cross by Lockheed Martin (LMT)

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) crossed under its 10-day moving average of $381.13 on a volume of 112K shares. This may provide short-term investors a chance for a short position, as such a crossover often suggests lower prices in the near term.

Lockheed Martin share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $442.53 and a 52-week low of $292.53 and are now trading 23% above that low price at $359.89 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.2%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Lockheed Martin. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Lockheed Martin in search of a potential trend change.