Bearish Moving Average Cross by Kla-Tencor Corp (KLAC)

Today, shares of Kla-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) have fallen below their 10-day MA of $144.35 on a volume of 211K shares. This may provide swing traders with an opportunity for a short position, as such a crossover often suggests lower prices in the near term.

In the past 52 weeks, Kla-Tencor Corp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $101.34 and a high of $184.50 and are now at $136.86, 35% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.4% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.4%.

