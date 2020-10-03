Bearish Moving Average Cross by Kla-Tencor Corp (KLAC)

Kla-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) shares have crossed bearishly below their 10-day moving average of $153.81 on a volume of 103K shares. Swing traders may find an opportunity for a short position, as such a crossover often suggests lower prices in the near term.

Kla-Tencor Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $184.50 and a 52-week low of $101.34 and are now trading 46% above that low price at $147.78 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.9%.

