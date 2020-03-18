Bearish Moving Average Cross by Keysight Tec (KEYS)

Today, shares of Keysight Tec (NYSE:KEYS) have fallen below their 10-day MA of $91.23 on a volume of 306K shares. This may provide short-term investors a chance for a short position, as such a crossover often suggests lower prices in the near term.

Keysight Tec share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $110.00 and a 52-week low of $71.03 and are now trading 26% above that low price at $89.47 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.26% higher and 0.79% lower over the past week, respectively.

