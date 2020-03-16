Bearish Moving Average Cross by Jpmorgan Chase (JPM)

Today, shares of Jpmorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) have crossed bearishly below their 10-day moving average of $102.59 on a volume of 444K shares. This may provide short-term investors a chance for a short position, as such a crossover often suggests lower prices in the near term.

Over the past year, Jpmorgan Chasehas traded in a range of $85.03 to $140.76 and are now at $85.03. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 3.2% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.3%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Jpmorgan Chase on February 25th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $128.91. Since that call, shares of Jpmorgan Chase have fallen 19.4%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.